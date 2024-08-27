Harris campaign releases new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce inflation

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
The crash happened Tuesday just after noon.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
The jury has recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women, but the judge gets the final say this afternoon.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson was in court for a hearing ahead of his sentencing, where he could face the death penalty.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating why a stolen car crashed into a home and where is the driver responsible.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a woman in North Fort Myers.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach.
Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad released Tuesday that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.
In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers. That message could carry weight at this moment as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index. Shelter costs are up 5.1% over the past 12 months, compared to overall inflation being 2.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Vice President Harris knows we need to do more to address our housing crisis and that’s why she has a plan to end the housing shortage” and will crack down on “corporate landlords and Wall Street banks hiking up rents and housing costs,” said Dan Kanninen, the campaign’s battleground states director.
The Harris plan would create tax breaks for homebuilders focused on first-time buyers and expand existing incentives for companies that construct rental housing. Because local zoning often restricts the supply of homes, she would also double the available funding to $40 billion to encourage local governments to remove the regulations that prevent additional construction.
Although Trump made his reputation as a real estate developer, data shows that there was a shortage of available housing during his presidency that has continued.
That shortage became more problematic when inflation jumped as the country recovered from the pandemic and faced higher food and energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The high inflation damaged the approval ratings of President Joe Biden, who Republicans and some economists blamed for sparking the price runups with his pandemic aid.
Mortgage rates climbed to levels that were prohibitively high for many would-be buyers. At the same time, many existing homeowners held off on listing their properties for sale in ways that compounded the inflation challenge.
Trump has floated an array of ideas for lowering housing costs — including his suggestion in a June speech in Wisconsin that stopping illegal immigration would reduce demand for housing and bring down prices.
“I will also stop inflation by stopping the invasion, rapidly reducing housing costs,” Trump said.
There is also the possibility of opening up more federal land for home construction with the Trump campaign proposing a competition to charter as many as 10 new cities. Economists supportive of Trump’s agenda have suggested — despite deficits climbing during his presidency — that Trump would get federal spending under control if he was president again, which would lower interest rates.
The Trump campaign has also opposed efforts by Democrats to encourage the construction of apartments and condominiums in suburbs and cities, which could alleviate the housing shortage. Trump has said in a video that such efforts are “Marxist” and would be a “war on the suburbs” that would destroy property values.
Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, in a statement said that “Kamalanomics” is to blame for home ownership becoming less attainable, an attempt to undermine Harris’ message of being a change candidate who can open up opportunities for the middle class.
Trump’s main play has been to claim that Harris can’t pay for her housing agenda. That’s even though he also attacks her for supporting tax increases and other revenue raisers proposed by Biden that could in theory offset the costs.
“She has no clue how’d she paid for $25,000 to every first-time homebuyer, including illegals,” said Trump at an August 19 rally in York, Pennsylvania, claiming without clear evidence that her policy would support immigrants without legal status.
The Harris campaign plans to hold housing affordability events in the Pennsylvania cities of Lancaster, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as the Arizona cities of Phoenix and Tucson. There will also be events in the Nevada cities of Las Vegas and Reno and the North Carolina cities of Asheville and Charlotte, in addition to Savannah, Georgia.