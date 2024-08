The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center will open soon in Cape Coral with 32 pickleball courts and 12 tennis courts.

The facility, which will open Wednesday, includes a snack shack that will eventually serve beer and wine as well as an outdoor gathering space with cornhole and ping pong tables.

A racquets pro shop will also be available, with General Manager Tom Stegeman telling WINK News that prices will be competitive to those of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Members will receive a discount of 10 to 15 percent.

All levels, ranging from beginners to pros, are welcome to see the new courts in action. The courts will eventually be organized so people can play according to their skill level.

Stegeman said he hopes the center will be a new way for the community to come together.

“You hear all the stories about [how] the pickleball people don’t like the tennis people. [The] tennis people don’t like the pickleball [people]. We’re trying to bridge that gap and have everybody come together in harmony,” Stegeman said. “It’s quite a facility, especially for Cape Coral. I think it’s a real feather in the cap for the city, for the residents. I think it’s something they can be proud of.”

The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center is located on 420 SW 2nd Avenue. To register for a membership, visit the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center registration page.