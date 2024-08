A man was caught on camera roughing up his dogs during a walk in Cape Coral.

In the video, you see the man grab his dog by the neck and slam it on the ground. Moments later, he grabs another dog and holds it up by the neck.

Both Cape Coral Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office commented on this video, saying they’re investigating.

This happened right outside of the Cape Harbour early Tuesday morning.

Tommy Festa recorded this video along with a video of him talking to the dog walker face-to-face.

“No, you were slamming her on the ground,” said Festa.

“I was holding on to her,” said the dog walker.

“Okay, that’s not what I saw,” said Festa.

The dog walker explains his side of the story.

“I was holding on to her, trying to get her untangled. She was tangled up in her leash, and that’s pretty hard to do when you’ve got three other ones,” said the dog walker.

Shawn Humphrey trains dogs across southwest Florida. He says the more dogs you walk, the more there is to know about how to walk these furry friends.

“What we want to do is we want to condition them to being this close together,” said Humphrey. “You see how they’re not getting tangled up. They’ll adjust themselves, and it makes it so much nicer. Now, if I’m walking two dogs, I’ve got one leash. I’m walking four dogs, I’ve got two leashes, way less confusing, way less of an opportunity for those leashes to get tangled.”

Both LCSO and CCPD say they’re looking into this dog walker’s video.

The investigations are still active. WINK News will bring you updates on this as we learn more.