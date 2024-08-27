Charlotte deputies investigating break-in at Nando’s Taqueria in Englewood

WINK News
The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center opens in Cape Coral on Aug. 28, unveiling 32 pickleball courts and 12 tennis courts.
Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has been to Israel four times since the war broke out, but this trip, he told WINK News, felt different.
Lee County deputies and county leaders are looking to sell! The sheriff’s office was investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
Barbara Koehler, a national champion volleyball player at FSW, is back in a place she considers home now playing for FGCU.
A study is being conducted on ways to improve the Cape Coral Bridge, and the public is invited to give feedback on what Lee County leaders should do with it.
According to the LCSO, five animal cruelty arrests have been made, in addition to seven new entries in the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry.
Going through life sleep-deprived is something more than a quarter million Americans do on a regular basis.
The time it took to sell the College Plaza shopping center in south Fort Myers officially took 64 days. But it really only took one day for real estate broker Jim Shiebler of CBRE commercial real estate firm to reach a handshake agreement between buyer and seller.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a semi-truck on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
A judge has sentenced the man who killed two Cape Coral women to death.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down in the East Baker Canal at Hines Avenue in Lehigh Acres.
A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.
We spoke with owner Erica Nuñez, who said they were actually closed for about four weeks because they were doing some renovations. They put the food truck inside the building and have been working with the county for a while on this project.
They reopened on Friday and came to work Monday to see the door forced open, their back trailer opened and the kitchen left a mess.
Nunez said the entire cash register was empty, and a person took items from the trailer, including important documents.
She wants whoever was responsible for this to come forward. They’re just a family-owned business that has been at this location since 2012, trying to make a living.
“It was hard to swallow, seeing all the hard work for a long time vanish in minutes. It was emotional. A lot of emotions. I can’t even describe [it]. One of the hardest days I’ve had,” Nuñez said.
She noted that Thursday is when they were supposed to install surveillance cameras inside the building, but there are two cameras outside that detectives were able to take footage from, as well as fingerprints and photos.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.