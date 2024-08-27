Charlotte deputies investigating break-in at Nando’s Taqueria in Englewood

A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.

We spoke with owner Erica Nuñez, who said they were actually closed for about four weeks because they were doing some renovations. They put the food truck inside the building and have been working with the county for a while on this project.

They reopened on Friday and came to work Monday to see the door forced open, their back trailer opened and the kitchen left a mess.

Nunez said the entire cash register was empty, and a person took items from the trailer, including important documents.

She wants whoever was responsible for this to come forward. They’re just a family-owned business that has been at this location since 2012, trying to make a living.

“It was hard to swallow, seeing all the hard work for a long time vanish in minutes. It was emotional. A lot of emotions. I can’t even describe [it]. One of the hardest days I’ve had,” Nuñez said.

She noted that Thursday is when they were supposed to install surveillance cameras inside the building, but there are two cameras outside that detectives were able to take footage from, as well as fingerprints and photos.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.