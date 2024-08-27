Tulsi Gabbard, who ran for 2020 Democratic nomination, endorses Trump against former foe Harris

WINK News
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
The crash happened Tuesday just after noon.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
The jury has recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women, but the judge gets the final say this afternoon.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson was in court for a hearing ahead of his sentencing, where he could face the death penalty.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating why a stolen car crashed into a home and where is the driver responsible.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a woman in North Fort Myers.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee’s critiques of Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal.
Appearing Monday with Trump in Detroit, Gabbard, a National Guard veteran who served two tours of duty in the Middle East before representing Hawaii in the U.S. House, said the GOP nominee “understands the grave responsibility that a president and commander in chief bears for every single one of our lives.”
The pair appeared at the National Guard Association of the United States on the third anniversary of the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans. Gabbard accompanied Trump earlier Monday to Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president laid wreaths in honor of three of the slain service members — Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
On Monday, Gabbard praised Trump for “having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies and partners alike in the pursuit of peace, seeing war as a last resort.” She condemned the Democratic White House for the U.S. now “facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before.”
The former president’s team announced later Monday that Gabbard would moderate a town hall with Trump that the campaign was planning for Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Tulsi Gabbard endorses GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump at the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference. CREDIT: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Gabbard has long signaled some level of support for Trump, even while she sat in the U.S. House as a Democrat. In 2019, she was the only lawmaker to vote “present” when the House of Representatives impeached Trump for his dealings with Ukraine.
Gabbard was known during her four House terms for taking positions at odds with her own party’s establishment. She was an early and vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Democratic presidential primary run, which made her popular with progressives.
Not seeking reelection in 2020, Gabbard ran for president herself instead, saying U.S. wars in the Middle East destabilized the region, made the U.S. less safe and cost thousands of American lives, and that Democrats and Republicans shared the blame. She tore into Harris’ record during a primary debate and ultimately outlasted her in that race, which President Joe Biden ultimately won.
Gabbard endorsed Biden but became an independent two years later, saying the Democratic Party was dominated by an “elitist cabal of warmongers” and “woke” ideologues. In the years since she has campaigned for several high-profile Republicans, become a contributor to Fox News and started a podcast.
Another former Democratic presidential contender also just recently endorsed Trump. Last week, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who last year ran as a Democrat challenging Biden for the nomination — suspended his campaign and said he was backing Trump in the general election.