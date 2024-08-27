Victims’ families to speak at Wade Wilson’s sentencing

WINK News
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
The crash happened Tuesday just after noon.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson was in court for a hearing ahead of his sentencing, where he could face the death penalty.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating why a stolen car crashed into a home and where is the driver responsible.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a woman in North Fort Myers.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
The jury has recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women, but the judge in the high-profile case gets the final say during sentencing this afternoon.
The family members of Diane Ruiz and Kristine Melton will get the chance to speak right to Wilson’s face.
Steven Testasecca, Wilson’s biological father, spoke for the prosecution during his son’s trial, so the public may hear from him on Tuesday.
In a recent interview on the YouTube channel ‘Lockdown 23 and 1’, Testasecca said Wilson’s anger has always been towards women, and it was this anger that Testasecca feared would one day become deadly.
“He said he just walked in there, got on top of her, and choked her to death. I said, ‘Why son?’ he said, ‘Dad, I don’t know. I just wanted to do it,'” Testasecca said.
Not one woman, but two. Two innocent women were killed by Wilson in 2019.
Testasecca helped detectives track down Wilson after he called his dad and confessed to the murders.
Testasecca said he had to help the families receive some sort of justice.
“I said, ‘Son, the excitement that I heard in your voice on the phone scared me because I knew that if you got away with this and got out of this area, you would do it again,’ and he looked at me for a minute, and he said ‘you know me so well,’ and I said, ‘What does that mean’ and he said ‘you’re exactly right,'” said Testasecca. “These lives forever are changed for something that should have been avoidable.”
The jury recommended the death penalty, but the judge will have the final word on Wilson’s fate.
WINK News will be streaming the sentencing hearing live at 2 p.m. Return to this article then.