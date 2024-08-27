Victims’ families to speak at Wade Wilson’s sentencing

The jury has recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women, but the judge in the high-profile case gets the final say during sentencing this afternoon.

The family members of Diane Ruiz and Kristine Melton will get the chance to speak right to Wilson’s face.

Steven Testasecca, Wilson’s biological father, spoke for the prosecution during his son’s trial, so the public may hear from him on Tuesday. ​

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel ‘Lockdown 23 and 1’, Testasecca said Wilson’s anger has always been towards women, and it was this anger that Testasecca feared would one day become deadly.

“He said he just walked in there, got on top of her, and choked her to death. I said, ‘Why son?’ he said, ‘Dad, I don’t know. I just wanted to do it,'” Testasecca said.

Not one woman, but two. Two innocent women were killed by Wilson in 2019.

Testasecca helped detectives track down Wilson after he called his dad and confessed to the murders.

Testasecca said he had to help the families receive some sort of justice.

“I said, ‘Son, the excitement that I heard in your voice on the phone scared me because I knew that if you got away with this and got out of this area, you would do it again,’ and he looked at me for a minute, and he said ‘you know me so well,’ and I said, ‘What does that mean’ and he said ‘you’re exactly right,'” said Testasecca. “These lives forever are changed for something that should have been avoidable.”

The jury recommended the death penalty, but the judge will have the final word on Wilson’s fate.

WINK News will be streaming the sentencing hearing live at 2 p.m. Return to this article then.