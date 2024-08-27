WINK News

Woman wanted for stealing from Fort Myers Dollar General

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, a woman entered the Dollar General at McGregor Boulevard and filled her cart with several items.

The woman proceeded to check out and handed the cashier a $100 bill.

While the cashier was counting the change, the woman grabbed the $100 back and ran out of the store with the shopping cart filled with unpaid items.

The woman also appears to have a tattoo on the outer portion of her right leg.  

If you have any information on the identity of this woman, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

