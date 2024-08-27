Woman wanted for stealing from Fort Myers Dollar General

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson has appeared in court for his sentencing, facing the death penalty following the jury recommendation.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a car crashing into a home.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one woman in North Fort Myers on Monday night.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
It has been almost two years since Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida. While a few areas are still recovering, questions remain surrounding a popular beach resort.
Former Naples defensive back Devin Moore is ready for his junior season playing for the Florida Gators.
Fort Myers city leaders are discussing what to do with the old news press building. The city bought the building back in 2019 to turn it into a new police headquarters.
Check out some of the Week 1 performances by our high school bands across Southwest Florida.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
According to Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, a woman entered the Dollar General at McGregor Boulevard and filled her cart with several items.
The woman proceeded to check out and handed the cashier a $100 bill.
While the cashier was counting the change, the woman grabbed the $100 back and ran out of the store with the shopping cart filled with unpaid items.
The woman also appears to have a tattoo on the outer portion of her right leg.
If you have any information on the identity of this woman, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.