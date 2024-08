For the first time, we’re seeing the face of a man killed by a tire explosion in San Carlos Park.

Loved ones of 20-year-old Richard Vallini told WINK News that they want justice.

Friends told WINK News reporter Maddie Heron that Vallini had only worked at the autobody shop for only 6 days before a tire exploded and killed him on the job earlier this month.

Loved ones also say Ritchie was funny, kind-hearted, and even an aspiring writer.

Described as initially shy, but quite the comedian once you know him, Ritchie now lives in memories of the people who loved him. CREDIT: COLE JACKSON CREDIT: COLE JACKSON

Marie Jackson, the mother of Ritchie’s best friend, showed videos of the 20-year-old, who was like a second son to her.

According to LCSO, Ritchie was working to fill large tires with air, at ‘A Expert Tire and Service’ in San Carlos Park.

That’s when a tire blew off and struck him in the head.

Jackson said the news of Ritchie’s death was so shocking, that she had to confirm it for her family’s sake.

“I was devastated. I couldn’t believe it. My son called me. It was my son’s birthday, and he found out on his birthday that his best friend was killed. And he couldn’t believe it, and asked me to go to his grandmother’s house to find out if it was true,” said Jackson. “It’s shock to all of us, all his friends and family, just because somebody who’s 20 shouldn’t be shouldn’t be gone”

Jackson said friends and family plan to hold a celebration of life for their loved ones next month.

As for the investigations into Richie’s death, OSHA is working on the case. We’ll bring you those updates when we have them.