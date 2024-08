A bad gas situation at a Fort Myers Beach home caused two deaths on Saturday. The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.

LCSO said it was an accidental death and not a murder-suicide.

READ MORE: 2 found dead at Fort Myers Beach home after reported gas leak

They said no criminality was found, and anything related to wrong or existent permits/inspections is a civil matter. The case is active but nearly closed.

LSCO also sent us pictures of the pool equipment inside the home. CREDIT: LSCO CREDIT: LSCO CREDIT: LSCO

The town of Fort Myers Beach is also taking action. A building official with the town red-tagged the home and deemed it unsafe.

We are still working to find out what exactly has been deemed unsafe but for now, this means, that no one is allowed inside the home.

Unanswered questions still remain on just how the disconnected pool pump resulted in a leak.

WINK News could not find any permits for the pool, but we did make a public records request to the town of Fort Myers Beach for all of the permits and building inspections on the home.

As far as the cause of death for both men, the Lee County medical examiner said the results are not ready.