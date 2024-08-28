Miracle Moment: Victory over cancer

WINK News
Residents of the unincorporated community of Tice are urging the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic safety through written suggestions submitted at the Tice Transportation Talk.
Three brand new endangered panther kittens were born in the Okaloacoochee State forest.
The Alva Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an Alva home. Everyone was accounted for but the dog.
Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
18-year-old Luis Machado rang the bell marking victory over cancer.
He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer last September.
He kept up with his studies despite aggressive treatment and graduated with his high school diploma in June.
He dreams of going to college once he’s completed reconstructive oral surgery.
We are just days away from the start of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
All month long, we’ll bring you the stories of young cancer fighters and survivors here in our area.
On Sept. 21, you can join in.
There’s a big celebration at Bell Tower Shops. Child cancer survivors will shave the heads of local supporters while raising money to help kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Click here for more information.