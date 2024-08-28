WINK News

Watch Now

Miracle Moment: Victory over cancer

Reporter: Amanda Hall
Published: Updated:

A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.

18-year-old Luis Machado rang the bell marking victory over cancer.

He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer last September.

He kept up with his studies despite aggressive treatment and graduated with his high school diploma in June.

He dreams of going to college once he’s completed reconstructive oral surgery.

We are just days away from the start of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

All month long, we’ll bring you the stories of young cancer fighters and survivors here in our area.

On Sept. 21, you can join in.

There’s a big celebration at Bell Tower Shops. Child cancer survivors will shave the heads of local supporters while raising money to help kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Click here for more information.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.