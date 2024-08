The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.

The shuttle would be a free micro-transit service that aims to reduce traffic, emissions and parking troubles.

Greg Dodge, a Naples resident, said that parking in Naples can be a pain.

“If you find a spot, you feel, really, it’s like your lucky day,” said Dodge.

In order to navigate the issue, Dodge has become familiar with rideshare services like Uber and the Naples-based car service, SLIDR, which gives rides between 3rd and 5th Avenue.

“We do have Uber, but it’s not a great Uber lift area. There’s just not a lot of them down here, so you have to wait sometimes, especially if there’s weather,” said Dodge. “The SLIDRs are readily available faster, it seems.”

Naples resident Ruth Ledger says the issue is especially prevalent when her family comes to visit during Florida’s snowbird season.

“It’s really sad that my parents can’t enjoy it down here because there’s so much traffic and so much congestion going on,” said Ledger.

News of the potential shuttle service has brought relief to civilians, including Ledger, who are hoping to see this issue addressed.

“I think anything to take some pressure off of the traffic down here would be wonderful,” Ledger said.

Currently, it is not known when the Community Redevelopment Agency is set to vote on the proposal, or how long it will take to make a final decision.

The proposed routes for the shuttle run along 5th Avenue South, Naples Design District, Naples Depot, City Hall, Gulfview Middle School, NCH Baker Hospital and other businesses in the surrounding area.