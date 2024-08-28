The fight over lights on FMB: Margaritaville vs FWC

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
The Immokalee offensive line are the WINK News Players of the Week for Week 1 after a dominant performance in the win over Barron Collier.
The gunman in the assassination attempt saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity.”
Minimally invasive surgery has become the gold standard for treating these injuries, and surgeries to repair them are becoming much smaller.
Collier County commissioners opted not to host a joint workshop with the Naples Airport Authority to discuss a possible relocation to a site within the county.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
Looking out the windows of Pink Shell‘s lobby you may not notice anything extraordinary.
“We went even further and tinted all of the glass that faces the beach to 15% tint,” said Bill Waichulis, Pink Shell’s General Manager.
Waichulis explained it’s all to protect these annual visitors
“Normally, we’ll get a dozen turtle nests every year,” said Waichulis. “All of the lighting at the Pink Shell is 100% turtle friendly.”
From the lobby, to the extreme window tint, to the bar:
“We do have TVs at the bar, but what we do at nine o’clock, any of the TVs facing the beach are turned off, and then the ones that are behind the bar, we actually bring the closure down so you can’t see the TVs,” said Waichulis.
These are the state’s rules, a model Fort Myers Beach adopted a few years ago according to its environmental project manager Chadd Chustz.
“TVs, whether they’re inside or outside, they admit short wavelength, blue indigo, violet light. It’s a light source, just like any other light, and it can cause a disorientation,” said Chustz.
It’s why in a 50-page report from Florida Fish and Wildlife, Margaritaville got dinged with 51 lighting violations they must fix to come into turtle compliance.
Including some previously approved spots like this lighting under the bar and the Compass Rose ballroom now need to go.
But one issue causing commotion is four TVs at the ‘License to chill bar’ which FWC doesn’t want to see turned off at 9 p.m. but wants to be removed altogether.
Chustz and his team aren’t involved in FWC’s report on Margaritaville, but WINK News did ask if there are rules for lights during the day.
“Sun’s out, it’s lit up. So during the days, no issues. The sea turtle ordinance only applies from sunset to sunrise, and then,”
In a statement, Margaritaville said they’re staunch supporters of marine and wildlife habitat, but they believe those demands exceed what is logical for turtles.
They told us they’re working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and FWC.