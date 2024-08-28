What’s next for convicted double Murderer Wade Wilson as he awaits death row?

WINK News
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
The Immokalee offensive line are the WINK News Players of the Week for Week 1 after a dominant performance in the win over Barron Collier.
The gunman in the assassination attempt saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity.”
Minimally invasive surgery has become the gold standard for treating these injuries, and surgeries to repair them are becoming much smaller.
Collier County commissioners opted not to host a joint workshop with the Naples Airport Authority to discuss a possible relocation to a site within the county.
The Florida Department of Corrections lays it out.
Wade Wilson in court for a hearing on 8-20-24. CREDIT WINK News
A death row cell is 6x9x9.5 feet high, with death row inmates receiving meals three times a day, at 5:00 am, from 10:30 am to 11:00 am, and from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. According to the Dept of Corrections website, “Food is prepared by prison staff and transported in insulated carts to the cells.”
On death row inmates can have snacks, radios and 13″ televisions in their cells but they cannot have cable television or air-conditioning. They are also not allowed to be with each other in a common room. They’re counted at least once an hour and are escorted in handcuffs and wear them everywhere except their cells, the exercise yard, and the shower. They are also in their cells at all times except for medical reasons, exercise, social or legal visits, or media interviews.
Death Row inmates shower every other day and can receive mail every day except holidays and weekends.
State Attorney Amira Fox held a press conference with the family members of the victims, in this case, Diane Ruiz and Kristine Melton. Fox said death was the appropriate sentence for Wilson.
“He will pay the ultimate price, the highest penalty we carry in Florida, because of the heinous, atrocious and cruel things he did to these two victims,” Fox said. “This defendant is no idol. It is a disgrace, and it is pitiful to hold him up as such. This defendant is now nothing more than a number in the Florida Department of Corrections awaiting death.”
Under Florida Statue a death sentence is subject to automatic review by the Florida Supreme Court and Disposition rendered within 2 years after the filing of a Notice of Appeal.
Wilson’s Attorney told us he suspects the death sentence did not surprise Wilson and they’ll wait on an answer to the appeal.
“I think he anticipated the same thing, so unfortunately, he’s going to have to sit and wait, but you know, these things take dozens of years before they finally get ironed out. I mean, the way Florida’s law was for a long time, it was a bare majority until they changed the law, but you know, we’ll wait and see. We’re just hopeful that one of the Supreme Courts does the right thing,” Wilson’s Attorney said.
Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz’s family spoke out after the verdict and said they will be at Wilson’s execution and watch as he takes his last breath.
“I will say that this will not be the last that Wade Wilson sees of us in a courtroom,” said Samantha Catomer, Kristine Melton’s cousin.
“The end is when the accused takes his last breath, and I will be there at the execution. That’s a promise,” said Felix Ruiz, Ruiz’s father.