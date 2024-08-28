What’s next for convicted double Murderer Wade Wilson as he awaits death row?

What’s next?

It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.

The Florida Department of Corrections lays it out. Wade Wilson in court for a hearing on 8-20-24. CREDIT WINK News

A death row cell is 6x9x9.5 feet high, with death row inmates receiving meals three times a day, at 5:00 am, from 10:30 am to 11:00 am, and from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. According to the Dept of Corrections website, “Food is prepared by prison staff and transported in insulated carts to the cells.”

On death row inmates can have snacks, radios and 13″ televisions in their cells but they cannot have cable television or air-conditioning. They are also not allowed to be with each other in a common room. They’re counted at least once an hour and are escorted in handcuffs and wear them everywhere except their cells, the exercise yard, and the shower. They are also in their cells at all times except for medical reasons, exercise, social or legal visits, or media interviews.

Death Row inmates shower every other day and can receive mail every day except holidays and weekends.

State Attorney Amira Fox held a press conference with the family members of the victims, in this case, Diane Ruiz and Kristine Melton. Fox said death was the appropriate sentence for Wilson.

“He will pay the ultimate price, the highest penalty we carry in Florida, because of the heinous, atrocious and cruel things he did to these two victims,” Fox said. “This defendant is no idol. It is a disgrace, and it is pitiful to hold him up as such. This defendant is now nothing more than a number in the Florida Department of Corrections awaiting death.”

Under Florida Statue a death sentence is subject to automatic review by the Florida Supreme Court and Disposition rendered within 2 years after the filing of a Notice of Appeal.

Wilson’s Attorney told us he suspects the death sentence did not surprise Wilson and they’ll wait on an answer to the appeal.

“I think he anticipated the same thing, so unfortunately, he’s going to have to sit and wait, but you know, these things take dozens of years before they finally get ironed out. I mean, the way Florida’s law was for a long time, it was a bare majority until they changed the law, but you know, we’ll wait and see. We’re just hopeful that one of the Supreme Courts does the right thing,” Wilson’s Attorney said.

Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz’s family spoke out after the verdict and said they will be at Wilson’s execution and watch as he takes his last breath.

“I will say that this will not be the last that Wade Wilson sees of us in a courtroom,” said Samantha Catomer, Kristine Melton’s cousin.

“The end is when the accused takes his last breath, and I will be there at the execution. That’s a promise,” said Felix Ruiz, Ruiz’s father.