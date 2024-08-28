How long will Wade Wilson be on death row?

WINK News
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people in connection to an active grand theft investigation in a Lehigh Acres Publix.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a pick-up truck crash that injured one motorcyclist.
The City of Cape Coral is set to celebrate another attraction with its grand opening of the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Wednesday along with more rain and storms expected throughout the afternoon.
Congressman Byron Donalds held a town hall on Tuesday evening in Naples.
A man was caught on camera roughing up his dogs during a walk in Cape Coral.
Family and friends are remembering two women who were brutally murdered by the same man after a judge sentenced him to death on Tuesday afternoon.
In recent weeks, many of Wilson’s pen pal supporters tended to be women, writing the judge letters against the death penalty.
The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center opens in Cape Coral on Aug. 28, unveiling 32 pickleball courts and 12 tennis courts.
Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has been to Israel four times since the war broke out, but this trip, he told WINK News, felt different.
Lee County deputies and county leaders are looking to sell! The sheriff’s office was investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.
Barbara Koehler, a national champion volleyball player at FSW, is back in a place she considers home now playing for FGCU.
The time varies depending on the inmate, but the Florida Department of Corrections lists the average as 13 to 14 years.
Wilson’s attorneys have filed an appeal, which goes directly to the Florida Supreme Court.
The appeal and execution process will take a long time.
Wade Wilson isn’t the first death row inmate in Florida to appeal his sentence.
Ted Bundy, the notorious serial killer, sat on Florida’s death row for nine years, filing appeal after appeal.
His execution was delayed three times. It was also expensive.
Bundy’s time on death row cost taxpayers more than $5 million.
Even though Bundy was executed 35 years ago, Florida death row inmates like Loran Cole are still trying to delay their executions.
Cole is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday at 6 p.m.
He’s convicted of murdering Florida State University student John Edwards in 1994 in the Ocala National Forest, and Cole’s attorneys are still appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court a day before his lethal injection.
WINK News asked Wade Wilson’s attorneys about Wilson’s conviction and the appeal process.
“Unfortunately, he’s going to sit and wait,” said Kevin Shirley, Wade Wilson’s defense attorney. “These things take dozens of years before they finally get ironed out. The way Florida’s law was for a long time; it was a bare majority until they changed the law. We’ll wait and see. We’re just hopeful that one Supreme Court does the right thing.”
While Wilson’s attorneys will continue to appeal, state attorney Amira Fox says Florida will keep fighting until the end.
“He is nothing more than a vicious killer and about the poor representation of a man there could ever be,” Fox said. He murdered a woman in her own home who did nothing to harm him, Christine Melton, as she simply slept in her bed. He murdered another woman, Diane Ruiz, who was simply walking to work. Both these women physically suffered tremendously due to his decision to kill.”
“This is not the end,” said Felix Ruiz, Diane Ruiz’s father. “The end is when the accused takes his last breath, and I will be there at the execution. That’s a promise.”
Wade Wilson has been in the Lee County jail since his arrest in 2019, but he will be housed at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida, while he awaits his execution.
It’s unclear when that transfer will take place, but before it does, he’ll be back in court for a plea hearing related to his drug trafficking case. Wilson is accused of setting up drug sales from his jail cell.
That plea hearing is scheduled for September 16.