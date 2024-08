When you dominate the line of scrimmage, great things happen. The Immokalee offensive line showcased that Friday night.

Immokalee offensive lineman Agustin Rios said, “We were just physical off the ball. We wanted it more.”

The Immoaklee rushing attack, led by running backs Jontay Hais and Jayden Mixon, combined for over 400 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 59-28 win over Barron Collier.

Hais recalled, “Everything was just open. I just seen field. Open field you know.”

“Every time they gave me a good block, I went up to them let them know after every drive after every possession so they know I’m thankful for them,” Mixon said.

In football, you always want an offensive line group that’s close. For the Indians, this group has played together since they were kids.

“It gives us an advantage you know,” Rios said. “We can pick on each other. You know we can put each other down but we know how to pick each other up.”

During their weekly Thursday night dinner as a group, it was clear what the mission was for Week 1.

“Everybody doubted our o-line since last year and now this year,” offensive lineman Izzy Lobe said. “So we just wanted to prove that we’re the best.”

And they did just that. So much so, the offensive linemen for Immokalee, which include Izzy Lobe, Agustin Rios, Luis Jimenez, Jamesly Jean Louis, Ruben Lumeus, Juan Villanueva, Dave Lambert and Jaydan Galvan, are the WINK News Players of the Week.

“It’s important for them to go out and compete but understand that their craft is special and not everyone can do what they do,” Immokalee head coach James Delgado said. “And it’s rare where that they get moments like these where they’re being recognized.”