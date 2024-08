Southwest Florida is known for its vacation spots and hidden gems, from parks, restaurants, and golf courses to the glamorous.

Gulfshore Life’s visitor guide unleashes the sites and sounds that make our area unique. And that “first look”—the cover—aims to capture your sense of adventure.

From a picturesque moment to a polished pose, Scott Glick, Creative Director at Gulfshore Life, looks to capture that perfect impression.

“What we try to do is create just a fantasy lifestyle moment, a snippet in time,” added Glick.

That moment in time this month is the essence of luxury and Naples.

“Who doesn’t like to see, you know, fabulous clothes that we may not have access to, amazing jewelry, incredible locations,” explained Glick.

Much more than you may think goes into creating that perfect cover shot.

“The theme today is really a throwback retro to like the French Riviera or something like the Amalfi Coast in the 60s or 70s,” said Glick. “It’s a step back in time, and this provides the perfect locale for that setting.”

The locale is Hotel Escalante in Naples.

Then comes the teamwork – the models, the fashion, the look.

Makeup artist Kristen Ferguson sculpts the models’ — their faces much like an artist’s canvas.

“We’ll start with something lighter and then as the day goes on, we might darken up the eyeshadow, we might add a little bit more contour, and then probably end with a bold lip,” she explained.

Celebrity stylist Veronica Porras handled the style. 10 looks. 3 models.

“We are preparing a beautiful story of girls getting away with a retro feeling with absolutely high, high-end glamour,” stated Porras.

It’s all captured in that perfect shot that tells a story.

“To create that fantasy, that magic, and to see somebody’s emotional response to it is just the best reward,” Glick said with a smile.

The latest issues of Gulfshore Life, HOME, MINI and Visitor’s Guide can be found at newsstands throughout Southwest Florida.

