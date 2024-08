Sanibel wants residents to protect the island’s native wildlife.

They sent out a reminder about the requirements on dark light fixtures. With the island still rebuilding, WINK News wanted to know if people are following the rules.

We were told the reminder is a way to make sure everyone knows the code, and they contribute to protecting the night sky.

One Sanibel biologist told us they are known here for their stargazing and for protecting wildlife.

That biologist also told us that Sanibel is a sanctuary island and that the lighting can throw off sea turtles and other wildlife.

If you live inland on Sanibel, you are asked to follow the 90-degree rule, where the light goes straight down or out but not up.

Beachfront lighting should be downward facing and cannot shine out to the beach.

“Without proper lighting and when light is trespassing out into the environment, it can tend to throw wildlife off and attract wildlife to your property. If you have trashcans underneath the light, that might be more apt to attract scavenging wildlife to go through the trash cans and things like that,” said Joel Caouette, environment biologist for Sanibel.

If you don’t follow guidelines like Caouette mentioned, code enforcement may get involved.

For more information on these codes, click here.