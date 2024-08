Wade Wilson exiting the courtroom after Tuesday’s sentencing. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Department of Corrections death row roster currently has 276 people awaiting execution; of those, 14 men are from Southwest Florida.

Wade Wilson was sentenced to death on Tuesday.

Wilson was found guilty after a trial in June of 2024 for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz of Cape Coral. Kristine Melton (left) and Diane Ruiz

That same jury recommended the death penalty for Wilson.

He now joins several noteworthy convicted killers from Southwest Florida awaiting execution.

From Lee County:

Joseph Zieler was sentenced to death on June 26, 2023, for the 1990 murders of Robin Cornell and Lisa Story. Joseph Zieler in court. Credit: WINK News

Mark Sievers was sentenced to death on Jan. 3, 2020, for the murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers, in 2015. Mark Sievers (VineLink)

Anton Krawczuk was sent to death row for the 1991 murder of David Staker. He was sentenced in 1992.

Joshua Nelson was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Cape Coral teen Tommy Owens. Nelson was placed on death row in 1996.

The so-called Lords of Chaos leader Kevin Foster was convicted for the 1996 murder of Riverdale High School band teacher Mark Schwebes. Foster has been on death row since 1998. Kevin Foster

The longest-serving person from SWFL on death row is Harold Lucas from Lee County. Convicted for the 1976 murder of Jill Piper. He has been on death row since Feb. 9, 1977.

From Charlotte County:

James Robertson is on death row for the 2008 murder of his cellmate Frank Hart at Charlotte Correctional Institution. He was sentenced in 2012.

Jack Sliney was sent to death row for the 1992 murder of pawn shop owner George Blumberg. He was sentenced in 1994.

James Ford was sentenced to death for the 1997 murders of Greg and Kim Malnory. Ford has been on death row since 1999.

Daniel Conahan is on death row for the 1997 murder of Richard Montgomery. Conahan has been linked to a series of murders that happened in Charlotte County, known as the “Hog Trail Murders.” He has been on death row since 1999. Daniel O. Conahan (Credit: FDOC)

Dwight Eaglin is on death row for the 2003 murder of Charlotte Correctional Officer Darla Lathrem during a botched prison escape. Eaglin was convicted in 2006. He has appealed and will be back in court next year.

From Collier County:

Thomas Gudinas was convicted for the 1994 murder of Michelle McGrath in Orlando. His trial was moved to Collier County, where he was found guilty and sentenced to death in 1995.

Brandy Jennings is serving three death sentences for the 1995 murders of Cracker Barrel employees. Dorothy Siddle, Vicki Smith, and Jason Wiggins were killed during a robbery. Jennings has been on death row since 1996.

Mesac Damas was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2009 murder of his wife and five children. Thirty-two-year-old Guerline Dieu, 9-year-old Meshach, 6-year-old Maven, 5-year-old Marven, 3-year-old Megan, and 19-month-old Morgan Damas. Mesac Damas (CREDIT: WINK News) Mesac Damas is accused of killing his wife Guerline Damas and his five children: Meshach, Marven, Maven, Megan, Morgan.

A jury voted 9-3 to recommend a death sentence for Zephen Xaver of Highlands County. He killed five women at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring in 2019. Xaver will be back in court on September 26th for a status hearing. He will also have hearings in November.

Two men from SWFL have been executed since the reinstatement of the Death Penalty in 1976. John E. Bush was executed in 1996.

Arthur Goode was executed in 1984 for the murder of 9-year-old Jason Verdow of Cape Coral.