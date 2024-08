Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking the trend of hot early afternoons followed by scattered rain and storms for this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “By noon, we’ll see some showers begin to develop, forecasting another round of storms in the afternoon. Coverage can be seen throughout several Southwest Florida counties starting around 3 p.m.”

Thursday

Our dry and pleasant morning weather continues, with rain holding off until the afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms return in the afternoon, and many of those storms favor our coastal communities from midday through the evening commute.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s before storms move in.  

Friday

Southwest Florida will be mild and dry for the Friday morning commute. 

While the morning will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Friday afternoon.

Storms aren’t looking too widespread, and drier conditions are expected for Friday night football games around town.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms arrive in the early afternoon. 

Saturday

Starting dry and pleasant for your Saturday morning plans.

Go ahead and make that tee time or plans to get out on the boat early as storms arrive early Saturday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the afternoon and taper off for your evening plans.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. 

The Weather Authority is watching an area of disorganized showers and storms in the central Tropical Atlantic.

Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend into the middle of next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Right now, the Weather Authority is watching this closely and sees a more favorable setup for developing this system in the Caribbean next week.

Where it goes from there and how strong it could get are still yet to be determined.

Stay with WINK News, The Weather Authority, for the latest in the tropics. We will be watching this system closely over the next week. 

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.