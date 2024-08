The CVS Pharmacy in Sanibel is reopening nearly two years after Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to it.

The renovated store on Palm Ridge Road will open on Saturday at 10 a.m.

It now features an expanded pharmacy, a private vaccination area and improved in-store pickup. And, for the first time, it will offer online order services.

Paul Cross, the store manager, is excited for customers to start coming in.

“I’m the original store manager before the hurricane, and [the] best thing about Sanibel is the people that live on it. They’re friendly [and] down to earth. We just love it. That’s why I wanted to come back here. We can feel the excitement on the island,” Cross said.

80% of the original employees are returning.

“It feels great because most of the people have been coming off the island to see me,” said Susan McClintock, CVS pharmacist. “Now it’s time for me to return the favor and come back here. These customers are like family and close friends to us, so we really want to be back and serve their needs.”

We also saw the CVS on Fort Myers Beach reopen last December, a store also affected by Ian.