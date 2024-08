The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a situation with a van circling the area near Forum Blvd. and Cypress Legends Circle in Fort Myers.

Police said a suspicious van followed a middle school student home from the bus stop on Thursday and yelled, “Get in the van.”

Allegedly, there were two women and one man in the van, and they spoke Spanish.

Roger Valvivia is the Captain of the Community Engagement Bureau for FMPD.

“Our agency received a report from a child and their parents regarding a van that had approached them, opened up the side door, and it was a conversation of more of a luring and enticing,” said Valvivia. “Fortunately, the juvenile didn’t go into the van, went home, reported it to his parents and then they ended up calling us”

FMPD is working to find out who was involved and what happened.

“It’s a black van with either a blue stripe or blue trim along the side,” said Valvivia. “Possible damage to the front of it. It’s more of a panel-type van, like a work van where the door slides on the side.”

Valvivia gave advice to children if they are approached by a stranger.

“Don’t approach anybody that you don’t know,” said Valvivia. “If they do get confronted by someone, yell, do something. Do anything to create a distraction or to bring attention. You have to be aware of your surroundings. If they can walk in pairs, groups, the more the better.”

FMPD will have increased patrol in the area for now, as this is still under investigation. If you have any information about this black van or witnessed this, you are asked to call FMPD.