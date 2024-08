Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking Friday afternoon scattered storms that may have an impact on your evening plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers and storms are back in our forecast this Friday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. By the late afternoon and into the evening, expect to experience the majority of rainfall.”

Friday

Our dry and pleasant morning conditions continue this Friday.

While the morning will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Friday afternoon.

Storms aren’t looking too widespread with drier conditions expected for Friday night football games around town.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms arrive in the early afternoon.

Saturday

Starting dry and pleasant for your Saturday morning plans.

Make that tee time or plans to get out on the boat early as storms arrive early Saturday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the afternoon and taper off for your evening plans.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday

Pleasant with slightly more humid conditions for your Sunday morning.

Scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon, with heavy rain and frequent lightning possible through the early evening.

High temperatures will be cooler and in the upper 80s to lower 90s before storms move in.

The Weather Authority is now watching a few areas of interest in the tropics.

The main area The Weather Authority is watching is a tropical wave in the central Tropical Atlantic.

Some development of this system is possible this weekend into the middle of next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Authority is watching this closely and will see a more favorable setup for developing this system in the Caribbean next week.

Models will continue fluctuating about where this wave could track and how strong it could become until it is more developed.

Maloch has presented some early thoughts regarding the tropical wave below.

This tropical wave will continue to weaken through the weekend and as it passes near the Windward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Development of this system looks possible in the Caribbean mid-to-late next week (Thursday and Friday), where either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Francine could form.

Because a low has yet to form, it’s too early to discuss the potential tracks and strength specifics.

As mentioned above, models historically struggle with tropical systems in their very early stages before a closed low has formed.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.

The other area The Weather Authority is watching is another tropical wave just west of the coast of Africa.

This wave is currently associated with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle portion of next week as it moves slowly to the west-northwest or northwest over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.

Stay with WINK News, The Weather Authority, for the latest in the tropics as we monitor these tropical waves.