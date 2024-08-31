LCSO searching for missing endangered adult

Credit: LCSO

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person.

The missing person is 21-year-old Arielle Reis Coutinho Valdes.

Valdes is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall. Valdes has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Valdes left her residence on Wednesday on foot at approximately 6:30 p.m. to go for a run.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweater, gym shorts, and what appears to be black and white high-top Converse style sneakers.

The Florida Department of Transportation has released footage of Valdes running southbound towards the Edison Bridge after 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Valdes was also seen running southbound on US 41 from Pondella Rd. in North Fort Myers at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives reviewed footage which led them back to the Edison Bridge toward the downtown area.

LCSO have also deployed drones in the sky and bloodhounds on the ground.

They are also in communication with the family.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who was traveling the area during the aforementioned timeframes.

At this juncture, there is no information that shows that there is foul play involved. However, this is still a very active and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on Arielle’s whereabouts please contact LCSO at 239-477-1000

