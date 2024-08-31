LCSO searching for missing endangered adult

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking afternoon scattered storms for Saturday this Labor Day weekend.
The Golden Eagles took down the Cougars 64-7 to win the Crosstown Showdown for the 26th year in a row.
Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has sent a statement to WINK News after being charged with a DUI.
Authorities responded to an active scene at a 7-eleven in Fort Myers after a woman was stabbed early Friday evening.
Police said a suspicious van followed a middle school student home from the bus stop on Thursday and yelled, “Get in the van.”
The driver of the box truck told officers he didn’t see Kendra as she rode in front of him, and he started to go.
Friday was Jimmy Buffett Day at Margaritaville and Fort Myers Beach is gearing up for a fun party all weekend long.
Charlotte County deputies are entering the community equipped with a new tool for handling mental health: the crisis initiative training.
Neighbors in Rotonda Heights are fed up with the flooding and they want to see it fixed.
Betsy Gardner president and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce started Relaunch, a program to help stay-at-home moms.
A closer look at the gas leak that killed two men in Fort Myers Beach has revealed some new details leading up to the deaths.
The CVS Pharmacy in Sanibel is reopening nearly two years after Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to it.
A woman had to be transported to the hospital after suffering an injury when the boat she was in struck the wake of a yacht.
The reported altercation at Arlington National Cemetery involving Donald Trump’s staff was far from the first time that veterans or the families of service members have criticized the former president for words or behavior they saw as disparaging.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person.
The missing person is 21-year-old Arielle Reis Coutinho Valdes.
Valdes is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall. Valdes has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to authorities, Valdes left her residence on Wednesday on foot at approximately 6:30 p.m. to go for a run.
Detectives said she was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweater, gym shorts, and what appears to be black and white high-top Converse style sneakers.
The Florida Department of Transportation has released footage of Valdes running southbound towards the Edison Bridge after 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Valdes was also seen running southbound on US 41 from Pondella Rd. in North Fort Myers at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Detectives reviewed footage which led them back to the Edison Bridge toward the downtown area.
LCSO have also deployed drones in the sky and bloodhounds on the ground.
They are also in communication with the family.
Detectives are seeking information from anyone who was traveling the area during the aforementioned timeframes.
At this juncture, there is no information that shows that there is foul play involved. However, this is still a very active and ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on Arielle’s whereabouts please contact LCSO at 239-477-1000
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.