The 7th annual Stef’An Strawder Memorial showcase was held at Lehigh Senior High School.

This annual event, held this Saturday, was an opportunity for local middle and high school students to play competitive games in front of college scouts from throughout the country.

It’s also a collaboration with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have a lot of coaches who come out, and some come and recruit players, so the cycle goes on and on,” said Lt. Sylvester Smalls, Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s also a showcase inspired by one of Lehigh Senior’s late star point guards, Stef’An Strawder.

He was on the verge of becoming a college prospect with a bright future.

“The first tournament was designed for Stef’An when he was a high school junior,” said Smalls. “Him and about three or four other guys, and it was a success. Unfortunately, we lost Stef’An probably two weeks after the first showcase.”

Tragically, 18-year-old Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archille’s lives were taken during the Club Blu mass shooting back in 2016.

Today, members of the community continue to honor their legacies.

“In memory of him, we changed the name to the Stef’An Strawder Showcase,” said Smalls.

A memorial basketball showcase bringing a community and family together.

“Stef’An was such a loved kid in this community,” said Keith White, Stef’An Strawder’s uncle. “He started his own following, and we’re keeping it going by continuing this legacy by having these games and always recognizing the hard work you put in for what he loved to do, which is playing basketball.”