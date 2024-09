We made it to September, and we are starting the month off with average temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon.

Sun and clouds will be around, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

We have a flow out of the southeast today, so rain activity will develop in our interior locations first, then push their way towards the coastline later in the day.

Boating

Your Labor Day weekend boating forecast is shaping up to be a nice one. We will see winds out of the southeast around 5 to 10 knots with the Gulf wave heights reaching 1 to 2 feet.

There’s a light chop in our bays. Keep an eye on the sky, especially into the afternoon and evening, as we will be tracking scattered showers and storms.

Monday

Looking at your Labor Day forecast, our southeasterly flow will continue, meaning we will start off the day with partly cloudy skies, then see the possibility of scattered storms yet again in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will be right where we should be this time of year, averaging around 91 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine for a good part of the day which is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans you may have.

Looking ahead

A very similar pattern is sticking around for the start of the work week. We can expect temperatures in the low 90s with a chance for scattered showers and storms each day.

Looking at the tropics

We are still watching three areas in the tropics.

The first one is a disturbance that has a 20% chance of developing as it lingers in the Gulf, bringing rain to the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The one we have our eyes on is a tropical wave in the central Atlantic that has a 40% chance of developing in the next week.

Chances for development have gone down slightly for this area as it is surrounded by some dry air, however we will keep an eye on it as it enters the Caribbean by late week.

The last area is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa that has a low 20% chance of developing as it enters the eastern Atlantic this week.

September is notable to be an active month for hurricane season, so our WINK Weather Authority team will continue to keep you updated with the latest with the tropics.