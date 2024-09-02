Collier deputies search for missing veteran

WINK News
Cloudy skies and a chance of rain were not enough to keep families off of the beach this Labor Day.
People are converging on the Naples Pier this Labor Day where not one but two people were hit by lightning over the weekend.
Everyone knows Tito Ortiz as the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but the Ida Baker wrestling team knows him as coach.
The Estero Island Historic Society hopes you will share items you may have from places on Fort Myers Beach that were lost to Hurricane Ian.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boat crash that occurred in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.
The clock is ticking to find a missing veteran.
A body believed to be that of a North Fort Myers woman missing since Wednesday has been recovered from the Caloosahatchee River.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for robbing a Fort Myers pizza shop at gunpoint.
The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium will remain closed pending a final inspection following a hazmat situation in July.
A Lee County student received a letter from President Joe Biden after the student had a bad day with his stutter and wrote to the president.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered showers and storms throughout Southwest Florida this Labor Day.
The annual tradition of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, known as the Field of Flags, is is underway in Cape Coral.
There is a large scene on Palm Avenue in Fort Myers.
Multiple police units are present.
Community members have come together to clean up student bus stops throughout Lee County.
According to authorities, two individuals were in the gulf waters near the Naples Pier when a lightning strike occurred Saturday evening.
Eduardo Ramirez was last seen on Thursday, and his car was found abandoned off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.
Search parties have been looking for him ever since.
Ramirez has diabetes, so they believe he may have been having a diabetic episode and was confused.
This was an active search, however, law enforcement called it off Monday afternoon and cleared out the staging area without giving a reason.
Early Monday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews, EMTs, forestry officials and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were all searching for the 64-year-old.
So far, they found his abandoned car two miles into the Picayune Strand State Forest.
The team started their search there. They went out on swamp buggies and aviation searched the sky with drones and helicopters.
The family has also been handing out flyers, and his sisters tell WINK News they are not giving up hope.
“We’re hoping that that survival instinct has kicked in on him, and that he’s surviving out there, and that we do find him. He’s a good person. He’s someone that’s always there for whoever needs him,” said Liset Garcia, sister of Eduardo Ramirez. “Wanting to get him home is why we’re here, and we haven’t lost hope or faith.”
Now that the search has been called off, the family is asking for anyone available to come together and help look for their brother.