Annual Field of Flags event honors 9/11 victims

The annual tradition of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, known as the Field of Flags, is set to begin in Cape Coral.
There is a large scene on Palm Avenue in Fort Myers.
Multiple police units are present.
Community members have come together to clean up student bus stops throughout Lee County.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boat crash that occurred in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.
According to authorities, two individuals were in the gulf waters near the Naples Pier when a lightning strike occurred Saturday evening.
Someone vandalized the memorial site for the five teenagers who were killed and drowned during a crash near Top Golf Way last year.
Tragically, 18-year-old Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archille’s lives were taken during the Club Blu mass shooting back in 2016.
Thursday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger, for racing on State Road 82 near Alabama Road in Lee County.
Allyson Landreth was arrested Saturday night for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against Rachel Harper.
We made it to September, and we are starting the month off with average temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person.
The Weather Authority is tracking afternoon scattered storms for Saturday this Labor Day weekend.
The Golden Eagles took down the Cougars 64-7 to win the Crosstown Showdown for the 26th year in a row.
Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has sent a statement to WINK News after being charged with a DUI.
Authorities responded to an active scene at a 7-eleven in Fort Myers after a woman was stabbed early Friday evening.
Sun Broadcasting radio station 92.5 Fox News will again honor the memory of the lives lost on 9/11 by planting nearly 3,000 American flags at Bernice Braden Park.
The field will be decorated with flags, each representing a life taken too soon by the attacks that occurred on 9/11.
The flags will be visible to motorists crossing the Cape Coral Bridge on Labor Day.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.
The flags will be on display until Sept. 11.