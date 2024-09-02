WINK News

Annual Field of Flags event honors 9/11 victims

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
More than 500 flags were placed at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda to honor veterans on Memorial Day during the first “Healing Field of Honor” event in May 2021. Credit: WINK News..

The annual tradition of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, known as the Field of Flags, is set to begin in Cape Coral.

Sun Broadcasting radio station 92.5 Fox News will again honor the memory of the lives lost on 9/11 by planting nearly 3,000 American flags at Bernice Braden Park.

The field will be decorated with flags, each representing a life taken too soon by the attacks that occurred on 9/11.

The flags will be visible to motorists crossing the Cape Coral Bridge on Labor Day.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The flags will be on display until Sept. 11.

