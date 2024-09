Many of us are collectors. It could be a matchbook, candles, pint glasses, or coasters. The Estero Island Historic Society hopes if you are a collector, you will share items you may have from places on Fort Myers Beach that were lost to Hurricane Ian.

They are the lost icons of Fort Myers Beach, as pointed out by Ellie Bunting.

“We plan on doing a hurricane history exhibit on the 28th on the anniversary of Ian, and we’re looking for mementos,” said Bunting, president of the Estero Island Historic Society. Things like a coolie cup or glass or a matchbook

or anything from a place that is no more. Ellie Bunting, President

Estero Island Historic Society

Items like the wheel from the Reef. Bunting has lived on Fort Myers Beach most of her life and knows how resilient the Island is.

“We’ve had our share of storms since 1921, actually,” she stated. “The beach seems to come back.”

Also, the hurricane of 1944, Donna, Irma, and Ian.

It hasn’t been a fast recovery process, as Ian’s mark remains visible when driving the streets of Fort Myers Beach.

But that makes the memories all the more important and special. The Historic Society’s own building serves as a glowing example of how this town battles back. Estero Island Historic Society, Credit: WINK News Estero Island Historic Society, Credit: WINK News

“This building was built in 1921. It was owned by Mr. Davison, who was one of the first surveyors on the island, and he built it as a beach house on the beachfront at the end of Mango Street,” she explained. “And in 1944, it was destroyed, or pretty much destroyed, in the hurricane. And they took the same material and rebuilt it.”

Those materials were cypress trees and Dade pines. While water did get inside the cottage during Ian, it did not do the damage seen elsewhere. The water line from Hurricane Ian still visible below the exit sign at the Estero Is. Historic Society Estero Blvd & Sterling Ave., Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News

“We had seven feet of water in here, but none of it got into the walls,” said a thankful Bunting.

Now, she is working to transform the walls to remember those who lost their lives to the storm and showcase what once shaped the shoreline.

“I just took this picture at sunset,” said Bunting while showing a picture of what’s left of the pier. “It just seems to be a, I don’t know, it’s iconic.”

If you have any items that you are willing to loan or donate to the Estero Island Historic Society, reach out to Bunting at esteroislandhistoricsociety@gmail.com.

If you have a Hurricane Ian story you’d like to share with WINK News, email us at tips@winknews.com.