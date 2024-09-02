Stormy Labor Day not deterring visitors to Naples Pier despite weekend lightning hit that hurt 2

People are converging on the Naples Pier this Labor Day where not one but two people were hit by lightning over the weekend.

Chairs and beach towels were scattered all throughout the beach on Monday, so clearly, most people weren’t scared off after two people were hurt, one critically, during a lightning strike on the Naples Pier.

WINK News Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt shared a tweet recording the strike and also reminded everyone of the danger of lightning, noting Florida currently leads the U.S. in lightning strike fatalities for 2024. 2 people on Saturday were struck by lightning in Southwest #Florida near the Naples Pier, including one with life-threatening injuries. That lightning strike was several miles away from the primary storm. Another reminder this time of the year…when thunder roars, go indoors!… https://t.co/dD3IW2OuUf pic.twitter.com/GXQG5JXuDO — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) September 2, 2024

Most folks WINK News spoke with said they were monitoring their apps and the sky; as soon as they see any lightning or thunder, they will head out.

One woman sent WINK News a video from Saturday.

She said after that video; she saw many emergency vehicles headed to the Naples Pier.

According to the Naples Police Department, two men were struck by lightning.

A 42-year-old suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and a 24-year-old who did suffer life-threatening injuries.

“When I see lightning or I get a notification on my phone, I need to go home. I need to be somewhere safe,” said visitor Katheleen Barbour.

Barbour said she leaves as soon as she sees a storm coming through.

“If there’s thunder, there is lightning somewhere, so that’s the other thing people don’t realize,” said Barbour. “People think, ‘Oh, it’s thunder. It’s not going to hurt me.’ It’s not that. It’s the lightning.”

But not everyone feels that way.

“I’m quite interested,” said Trudi Scott. “It’s Mother Nature, but keeping myself safe. We’ve been to Florida so many times, we’re used to it. I like to look at them.”

The City of Naples website shows there are lightning detection systems on the beach.

Do not take those sirens lightly.

If you hear one siren, it’s a warning that it’s time to take shelter, a storm is coming.

If a lightning storm approaches, you’ll hear three short sirens. Stay out of the weather until it’s all clear.