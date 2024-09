Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered showers and storms throughout Southwest Florida this Labor Day.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Increased cloud coverage and rainy conditions will keep afternoon temperatures in line with the average for this Labor Day. Scattered storms are expected throughout Monday, with isolated storms possible.”

Monday

Southerly flow is helping to usher in showers and storms into southern portions of Southwest Florida early this morning.

On-and-off storms will continue through the morning and transition into scattered storms in the early afternoon.

For this time of year, highs top out just below average in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Tuesday

Steering winds look to flow more offshore and out of the southeast tomorrow through midweek, helping to keep Tuesday morning drier.

Lows will be in the upper 70s and highs in the low 90s, right around average.

Scattered storms return for the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

A rinse and repeat day with lows in the upper 70s and highs, climbing a couple of degrees, still in the low 90s.

Scattered storms stick around for the afternoon and evening hours.

A broad area of low pressure just offshore of the upper Texas coast continues to produce some disorganized shower activity near the coast and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This system is expected to meander near the coast for the next couple of days, and if it remains offshore, some slow development is possible.

By Tuesday, the system is forecast to move inland, and further development is not expected.

Regardless, heavy rains could cause some flash flooding across portions of the Texas coast

during the next couple of days.

Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.

Disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity continues with a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles.

The disturbance is expected to move westward and cross the eastern Caribbean Sea through Tuesday with little development.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive to development.

At the same time, the system moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea during the middle and latter parts of the week, and a tropical depression could form during that time.

This system could cause gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Lesser Antilles on Monday.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.

A tropical wave along the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more favorable for development.

A tropical depression could form in a few days while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.