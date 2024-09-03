Babcock Ranch business expo set for Sept. 28

WINK News
Check out some of the halftime performances from Week 2 of high school football in Southwest Florida.
Two couples teamed up to open the first of several Ellianos Coffee Co. drive-thrus in Southwest Florida. The franchise at 19175 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte is set to open Sept. 4.
Deputies and fire marshals are investigating the death of a man who was found covered head to toe in burns in the Port Charlotte Town Center Dillard’s parking lot.
Fort Myers just experienced the wettest summer on record since data began in 1902. The city had an impressive 43.87 inches of rain.
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has been awarded more than $13 million for recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Five-year-old Ryker Privett is being treated for Leukemia, becoming the spotlight for the first pitch at the “The 14-U Perfect Game Select Festival.”
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for a 12-year-old homicide case.
The participating vendors, which numbered about five dozen at last count, and members of the Hatchery, small business owners who use Babcock Ranch office space for their enterprises, will be on hand.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an $11 million construction contract with Chris-Tel Construction to renovate the South County Regional Library.
The reward for information about a 2002 cold case regarding the homicide of a Collier County man has been increased to $5,000.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of DUI and property damage following a hit-and-run collision.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Daytona Beach.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing four bottles from a liquor store in North Fort Myers over the weekend.
Twice over the past five years, Lee County commissioners have chosen not to use a search firm, going against the trend for elected officials.
The Weather Authority is tracking coastal rain heading inland, leading into scattered storms on this Tuesday.
Babcock Ranch’s chamber of commerce, Biz@Babcock Ranch, will host a business expo to introduce dozens of businesses and professionals to the public at a family-friendly event Sept. 28.
Only Babcock Ranch businesses will be participating in the expo, but organizers said anyone from outside the community is welcome to attend and enjoy music and giveaways. Food trucks will be at the site, as well.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.