Babcock Ranch business expo set for Sept. 28

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Babcock Ranch’s chamber of commerce, Biz@Babcock Ranch, will host a business expo to introduce dozens of businesses and professionals to the public at a family-friendly event Sept. 28. 

The participating vendors, which numbered about five dozen at last count, and members of the Hatchery, small business owners who use Babcock Ranch office space for their enterprises, will be on hand. 

Only Babcock Ranch businesses will be participating in the expo, but organizers said anyone from outside the community is welcome to attend and enjoy music and giveaways. Food trucks will be at the site, as well. 

