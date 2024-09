Crews have spent nearly one week searching for a 64-year-old veteran.

Eduardo Ramirez’s car was found abandoned off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

His last phone call was with his sister, Ysel Ramirez, on Thursday Night.

She said that Ramirez was confused about where he was and that his phone was dying.

His family is reaching out to the community about ways to help bring him home.

Ramirez’s sister said that her missing brother may be confused about where he is.

“We are hoping he’s found, but maybe he walked out somewhere, and he doesn’t know where he’s at. I don’t know,” said the sister.

The night Ramirez went missing, he called his sister for help. She said no matter where she was or what she was doing, she would be there for him.

“When he made that phone call, I knew he was in distress, and then his phone just dropped,” said Ramirez. “His call just dropped. We looked for him all night and couldn’t find him.”

Ysel Ramirez went to park rangers to advocate for more search units, and the family is grateful for the community outpouring of assistance. They also said they are offering a reward for any information.

“There are strangers calling me, and they have told me, ‘We don’t care about the reward. We just want closure for you guys. We want to find your brother one way or another for you,” said Ramirez.

There will be a volunteer search party Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. The family is asking anyone willing to come out and help search for Eduardo Ramirez.

Officials said this remains an active investigation.