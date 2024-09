A Democrat wants to take a seat in the Florida senate.

Florida Senate candidate, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell‘s campaign made a stop in Fort Myers Tuesday.

Mucarsel-Powell is hoping to show Floridians they have a choice when it comes to casting their vote in November.

Her opponent is current senator Rick Scott. The two differ on topics like abortion and immigration. Mucarsel-Powell said her policies would bring a new generation of leadership to the senate.

Over 150 of the Democrat’s supporters showed up to meet Mucarsel-Powell at the Edison Lab in Fort Myers Tuesday night.

After lines of photo ops next to tables of her signs, buttons and other swag, WINK News reporter, Maddie Herron spoke with Mucarsel-Powell about why she is making stops across the state.

“I want Floridians to understand that for me, this is about uniting all of us, that it’s not political,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “A lot of these issues should never be political. Protecting a woman’s reproductive right to make her own choice free of government interference is a basic right, and when Rick Scott starts attacking a right like that, he won’t stop there, and that’s what this is about, freedom.”

A message other big players in her party are broadcasting to the national audience is pushing for a change in Florida leadership in the senate.

One of those in attendance is the Democratic National Committee Chair, Jamie Harrison.

Just a few weeks after wrapping up the DNC in Chicago, Harrison made the trip down to Lee County to introduce Mucarsel-Powell.

RELATED: Final night of the Democratic National Convention: Harris accepts nomination

One thing Harrison said is that Florida Democrats have the potential to make some big changes.

“For us, it’s about hope. It’s about joy. The Republican party is a party built on fear,” said Harrison. “Take a look at their convention that they recently had. They’re trying to make a scam of everybody. They’re talking about mass deportations and all these other things. But we are a party of Hope.”

Mucarsel-Powell said she has been feeling the momentum from campaign events like Tuesday’s and that this is what makes her so optimistic about the senate race in November.

The Florida general election is on November 5.