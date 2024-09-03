WINK News

Drive-thru coffee franchise to open in Port Charlotte

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Two couples teamed up to open the first of several Ellianos Coffee Co. drive-thrus in Southwest Florida. The franchise at 19175 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte is set to open Sept. 4.

Ellianos bills itself as Italian quality at America’s pace, and the Port Charlotte location will be the 55th franchise for Ellianos Coffee.

While most franchise owners lease their store’s location, franchise owners John and Erinn Rasmussen and Matthew and Susana Aubert own the Ellianos sites in Port Charlotte and other properties in Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda, where they will open other Ellianos Coffee locations. They are leasing space for an Ellianos in front of the Walmart in Arcadia.

