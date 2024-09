Florida Gulf Coast University now ranks 113th on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Public Colleges, up 55 spots from its ranking last year.

Forbes released their ranking list this week, where FGCU ranked in 247th overall, which includes private colleges and universities.

Freshman Sofiia Tokonoh said her future is coming into focus at FGCU.

“I’m taking a lot of tips and notes that will probably help me in the future to open my own business,” said Tokonoh.

Students may come to FGCU for many reasons, but for junior Paige Hernandez, what’s most valuable is what goes on in the classroom.

“The professors are all very, very intentional. They want to teach you and they want you to learn. That’s something that I care a lot about,” Hernandez said. “I have like 50, 45 kids in my classroom now.”

While Hernandez loves the classroom, junior Ryan Roedig loves the opportunities outside of the campus.

“They got me the opportunity to do study abroad over the summer, so I’m beyond grateful for all those opportunities,” said Roedig. “They really just try to get you out into the real world for experience.”

Forbes uses 14 metrics to select and rank the top 500 schools. The metrics are based on whether institutions produce highly paid graduates, reduce the amount of debt incurred by students, have a high graduation rate within six years and retain students while they complete bachelor’s degrees.

“This ranking showcases the incredible growth FGCU has made over the past 27 years, and it highlights our commitment to helping students find success in life,” said FGCU President, Dr. Aysegul Timur, in a statement. “That goes beyond lectures, lab experiments and homework.”