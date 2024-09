The Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday ends Friday.

The chance to cash in on all the deals is running out.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring September as Florida’s Preparedness Month and time is running out for Floridians to take advantage of the disaster preparedness tax holiday.

Gordon Cole is a Florida resident and is no stranger to hurricanes. He said that this year he wants to ensure he is prepared.

“I’ve been through a lot of hurricanes I just don’t want another Ian,” said Cole. “Batteries are on my list, fire starters are on my list, you got to have a way to cook.”

The WINK News Weather Authority team said September is the peak of Hurricane season and with one major hurricane and five storms passed, many shoppers are taking advantage of the last three days of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

Joshua Phelps shopped during the disaster preparedness holiday and said the tax breaks were a positive.

“Flashlights, batteries, generators, things like that. The 7% we are getting helps for the tax break,” said Phelps.

The sales tax holiday ends Friday and shopping for a disaster supply kit doesn’t have to be costly.

Art Seyffert is a Home Depot Manager and said there are cheap options for the holiday.

“Very cost-effective, cost-efficient, we have flashlights starting as low as $9, we have ratcheting straps you can get for $10,” said Seyffert.

If someone wants a big ticket item, you would be able to save more.

“This generator is going for $899 right now, 7% of that will save you $60 with the tax-free event,” said Seyffert.

From batteries and flashlights to portable generators, you can find the full list of tax-free items in the link here.