Fort Myers experienced the wettest summer on record

If you felt like you needed your umbrella a lot this summer, you are not wrong. Fort Myers just experienced the wettest summer on record since data began in 1902.

The city received an impressive 43.87 inches of rain. To put that in perspective, Fort Myers only saw 20.07 inches of rain last year, less than double what was measured this year.

Fort Myers wasn’t the only city in Southwest Florida breaking records. Naples had the second rainiest summer on record, measuring 40.24 inches of rain.

Meteorological summer goes from June through August. During an average summer, we would typically see just over 29 inches of rain.

Looking ahead, the Seasonal Precipitation Outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows that we have the probability of seeing above normal rainfall for the months of September through November.

So far, as of Sept. 3, Page Field in Fort Myers has measured 0.88 inches of rain in total for the first couple days of September.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 2, WINK Weather Watcher Ollie measured just over two inches of rain in his rain gauge at his residence in Golden Gate Estates.

Rain chances are expected to stay elevated throughout the week with scattered storms in the forecast each day.

CREDIT: WINK The Weather Authority

