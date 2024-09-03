WINK News

Lee Commissioners approve South County Regional Library renovation contract

Writer: Carolina Guzman
book
Library view with bookshelves filled with books. Credit: WINK

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an $11 million construction contract with Chris-Tel Construction to renovate the South County Regional Library.

According to the county, the renovation plans provide separate spaces for children, teens, and adults, a dedicated program room for children and teens, additional study rooms and an automated material handling system for library returns.

The interior will have new furniture and flooring, and the exterior updates include a new roof, electrical system and HVAC system update. 

Construction is set to begin in late September and will take about a year to complete.

The library at 21100 Three Oaks Parkway in Estero will close for renovations starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

During this period, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit another one of the 13 branches of the County Library System.

