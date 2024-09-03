WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Man dies after he was found covered in burns in Port Charlotte Dillard's parking lot

Miracle Moment: 5-year-old fighting cancer

Reporter: Amanda Hall Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

Five-year-old Ryker Privett is being treated for Leukemia, becoming the spotlight for the first pitch at the “The 14U Perfect Game Select Festival.”

The event was held at Jetblue Park on Sunday, where Privett was named this year’s MVP; however, the real award will hopefully come in the words “Cancer-Free” in December.

The event involves youth baseball players traveling from around the country to play with patients, all while raising money for childhood cancer.

Privett has been receiving treatment for his cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital as he and other patients prepare to participate in the “Clips for Cancer” event on Sept. 21.

Community participants will shave their heads in solidarity with patients while raising money.

For more information on the event, Click Here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.