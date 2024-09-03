Miracle Moment: 5-year-old fighting cancer

WINK News
Check out some of the halftime performances from Week 2 of high school football in Southwest Florida.
Two couples teamed up to open the first of several Ellianos Coffee Co. drive-thrus in Southwest Florida. The franchise at 19175 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte is set to open Sept. 4.
Deputies and fire marshals are investigating the death of a man who was found covered head to toe in burns in the Port Charlotte Town Center Dillard’s parking lot.
Fort Myers just experienced the wettest summer on record since data began in 1902. The city had an impressive 43.87 inches of rain.
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has been awarded more than $13 million for recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for a 12-year-old homicide case.
The participating vendors, which numbered about five dozen at last count, and members of the Hatchery, small business owners who use Babcock Ranch office space for their enterprises, will be on hand.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an $11 million construction contract with Chris-Tel Construction to renovate the South County Regional Library.
The reward for information about a 2002 cold case regarding the homicide of a Collier County man has been increased to $5,000.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of DUI and property damage following a hit-and-run collision.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Daytona Beach.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing four bottles from a liquor store in North Fort Myers over the weekend.
Twice over the past five years, Lee County commissioners have chosen not to use a search firm, going against the trend for elected officials.
The Weather Authority is tracking coastal rain heading inland, leading into scattered storms on this Tuesday.
Five-year-old Ryker Privett is being treated for Leukemia, becoming the spotlight for the first pitch at the “The 14U Perfect Game Select Festival.”
The event was held at Jetblue Park on Sunday, where Privett was named this year’s MVP; however, the real award will hopefully come in the words “Cancer-Free” in December.
The event involves youth baseball players traveling from around the country to play with patients, all while raising money for childhood cancer.
Privett has been receiving treatment for his cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital as he and other patients prepare to participate in the “Clips for Cancer” event on Sept. 21.
Community participants will shave their heads in solidarity with patients while raising money.
For more information on the event, Click Here.