Credit: WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly been on scene overnight at a neighborhood in San Carlos Park.

The entire neighborhood on Olive Road between San Carlos and Sanibel Boulevard has been closed, confusing families.

LCSO confirmed via X that the scene is a death investigation at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/SheriffLeeFL/status/1831264134412849445

Deputies informed residents that all parties have been accounted for and that there are no current threats to the public.

Yellow caution tape surrounds the neighborhood’s perimeter while deputies work the scene.

WINK News spoke with a witness on the scene who claimed that he and his wife had been there since 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and it was already a considerable scene.

While not confirmed by deputies, the description given by the witnesses claimed that the person involved in the death investigations was a tall man with two dogs.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services is on the scene along with deputies.

A follow-up post on X from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to the residence to conduct a well-being check on a 91-year-old male. https://twitter.com/SheriffLeeFL/status/1831295002091180534

According to deputies, the unidentified male was located with injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

