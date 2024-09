80 sandbags are needed to stop this flooding. Everywhere you look in the Bonita Shores neighborhood, west of 41 off Bonita Beach Road, is a thin layer of water, flooding lawns, driveways and streets.

Neighbors said they get a little nervous because lately it floods with each passing storm. One woman said they used to see people from the county cleaning the creeks and lakes, and she believes it needs to be done again to help with the flooding.

People living here in the Bonita shores neighborhood in Collier County are keeping a closer eye on the sky.

Andrea Stetson and Karen O’Leary both said that lately when there is any type of rainfall, even those afternoon showers, there is flooding.

Stetson said she lives right by a creek, and it tends to overflow.

“During the afternoon thunderstorms, this whole side yard is underwater. Hasn’t been as bad at our house on Third Street; water has come to the back of their house into the kitchen,” Stetson said.

She and O’leary both said they reached out to the county for help.

“They promised they were coming out the second week of September, and they said they were going to come through the creeks and lakes with machinery and clean it out.”

We reached out to the city of Bonita Springs and Collier County. The county got back to us saying they are checking with their road, bridge stormwater and maintenance staff about what they have planned for this area and will get back to us.