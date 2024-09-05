WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Active police investigation at Cape Coral home

Active police investigation at Cape Coral home

Reporter: Maddie Herron Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:

Cape Coral Police are on the scene of an active investigation.

These are photos from the WINK News drone.

Cape Coral police have not given us any other information.

This is happening in the area of Pelican Boulevard and Southwest 37th Lane, just north of Mohawk Parkway.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you updates as we get them.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.