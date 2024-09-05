Active police investigation at Cape Coral home

WINK News
Cape Coral Police are on the scene of an active investigation.
The magnetic bracelet is inserted through laparoscopic surgery and sized with enough magnetic beads to fit a patient’s anatomy.
Terminal E will bring 19 more passenger gates to Southwest Florida International Airport, which is on pace to serve more than 11 million passengers this year and generate an estimated $8.3 billion in economic impact.
The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for stealing a puppy from Pet Kingdom.
The last day is Sept. 15 for Aurelio’s Pizza at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will debate for the first time on Tuesday night. The 90-minute meeting begins at 9 p.m. ET.
The Lee County Board of Commissioners awarded $28.5 million in grant funding to aid disaster recovery in Sanibel.
A fatal crash involving a semi-tanker truck and two vehicles killed a woman on Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.
Punta Gorda City Council on Sept. 4 granted the owner of Celtic Ray Public House a temporary-use permit allowing covering for the tavern’s parking area with shell marl instead of sod, which would have cost more than $20,000.
A man from Cape Coral has been arrested after allegedly molesting a child under 12 years old.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a pedestrian on Immokalee Road.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a heat advisory active through 6 p.m. along with late evening storms this Thursday.
Lightning and thunderstorms are pretty common in Southwest Florida. They can roll in in an instant, which can be scary.
Friends and family are still seeking justice after the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coral in March of 2024.
The charges are against 16-year-olds Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne for the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller on Mar. 17, 2024.
These are photos from the WINK News drone.
Cape Coral police have not given us any other information.
This is happening in the area of Pelican Boulevard and Southwest 37th Lane, just north of Mohawk Parkway.
We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you updates as we get them.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.