The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Port Charlotte man accused of beating a cat to death with a BB gun.

Deputies said 61-year-old Robert Jenigen hurt the animal while the cat’s owner locked herself in a room and called 911.

By the time deputies and animal control swarmed his home, the cat’s body was lying in the front yard. Crime scene photo of the dead cat. CREDIT: CCSO

“Some of the photos that I saw related to this case were just absolutely horrendous and horrific in nature,” said Brian Jones, the Division Manager at Charlotte County Animal Control. “It’s really important to advocate for animals, to make sure that you contact us if you suspect something is going on.”

Jones, who has seen countless instances of animal abuse, said cases like these are taken very seriously.

“We advocate for animals here. If you commit an act of animal cruelty against the animal, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent that we’re allowed to,” said Jones.

In a phone call with WINK News, Jenigen said he had to kill the cat out of self-defense, and that he is still roommates with the cat’s owner.

Jenigen told deputies that his roommate’s cat, Rocky, had started scratching him when he reached under the bed for a BB gun and that Rocky tried to kill him.

“The owner of the cat called the Sheriff’s Office from her bedroom,” Jones said. “Apparently, there was a domestic disturbance. The male subject in the house was making threats towards the cat, and she retreated to her bedroom. She couldn’t hear it. She couldn’t see it. We responded, and the cat was already deceased upon our arrival.”

Though the altercation happened in January, Jenigen’s arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 22.

Jenigen was arrested on Wednesday and bonded out Thursday.

According to Charlotte County Animal Control, alcohol was involved in the case.