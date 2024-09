Lightning and thunderstorms are pretty common in Southwest Florida. They can roll in in an instant, which can be scary.

The lightning detection system is on high alert for approaching storm clouds. If the system detects lightning, a 15-second horn blast alerts throughout the park, urging visitors to get to a shelter. If lightning is in the area, a strobe will begin to flash.

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt has been monitoring the rain throughout the summer, noting that Naples had its second wettest on record.

Devitt had also noted that Fort Myers had experienced its wettest summer on record, receiving an impressive 43.87 inches of rain.

He added that statistically, the Orange Tree area, which is roughly 20 miles away from Fleischmann Park, sees the most lightning in Collier County.

Marco Island, Cambier Park, and the River Aquatic Center also have lightning detection systems, and Collier County public schools use a lightning prediction system called Thor Guard.

However, when the storm passes, and you aren’t sure it’s safe to leave your shelter, wait until you hear three short horn blasts giving the all-clear.

“If you hear a siren go off, one long siren, you should take notice. It’s most likely a warning that a storm is approaching. In the event of a warning, you should take shelter,” said Monique Barnhart-Tiberio, communications and public relations manager.

QR codes on signs are placed throughout Cambier Park and are designed to inform you of the live lightning status.