1 injured while moving a disabled vehicle on Immokalee Road

A man from Cape Coral has been arrested and in jail after allegedly molesting a young child under 12 years old.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a pedestrian on Immokalee Road.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a heat advisory active through 6 p.m. along with late evening storms this Thursday.
Lightning and thunderstorms are pretty common in Southwest Florida. They can roll in in an instant, which can be scary.
Friends and family are still seeking justice after the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coral in March of 2024.
The charges are against 16-year-olds Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne for the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller on Mar. 17, 2024.
Neighbors said they get a little nervous because lately it floods with each passing storm.
A Lee County woman is accused of illegally cashing over $300,000 of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits over the course of 19 years that was meant for her mother who died in November 2005.
It’s big and it’s bright! The Lee County Sheriff’s Office hopes its new LED sign will make drivers aware they are approaching a school bus stop.
Keeping our paradise, a paradise, an “on-site” educational program aims to teach business owners about water quality and how it affects their businesses.
A new push to make even more changes to Jaycee Park has been proposed, but this change would not make the park look different or even regulate noise in the park.
Firefighters and neighbors came together to save the lives of four pets caught in a raging fire at a North Port home.
It’s day seven of the search for a missing Naples veteran. Law enforcement has scaled back their efforts, but the community remains vigilant.
One of the heart defects babies are born with is a combination of four different heart problems, all of which affect the structure of the heart. The condition causes inadequate blood flow to the lungs.
A woman from Miami has been arrested in Collier County after fleeing a traffic stop where the driver hit four parked cars at the Legacy Apartments of Naples.
The incident was reported to deputies at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday near the Collier Charter School.
According to deputies, a motorist was attempting to move the disabled vehicle from the roadway, and while doing so, the vehicle rolled over the driver’s leg.
CCSO reports that no serious injuries have occurred, and no lane blockages were reported due to the incident.
The condition of the driver is unknown.