1 injured while moving a disabled vehicle on Immokalee Road

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Collier County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles & Collier County mobile command center.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a pedestrian on Immokalee Road.

The incident was reported to deputies at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday near the Collier Charter School.

According to deputies, a motorist was attempting to move the disabled vehicle from the roadway, and while doing so, the vehicle rolled over the driver’s leg.

CCSO reports that no serious injuries have occurred, and no lane blockages were reported due to the incident.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

