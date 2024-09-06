WINK News

At least one dead after crash on State Road 80

State Road 80 Crash
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.

The crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

At least one person was killed in the crash. It is unclear if there are any other injuries or fatalities.

As of 5:40 p.m., the westbound lanes of State Road 80 between Forey Drive and Collingswood Parkway in Labelle are closed.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

