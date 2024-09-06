At least one dead after crash on State Road 80

WINK News
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
State Road 82 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Harcourt Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and one fatality.
For the owners of Florida Boy Burger Co., defining the Sunshine State has less to do with beaches and Jimmy Buffett and more to do with swamps, walking through the woods, hunting and fishing.
A marine unit is searching waters in Charlotte County after a body was reportedly found.
The crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.
At least one person was killed in the crash. It is unclear if there are any other injuries or fatalities.
As of 5:40 p.m., the westbound lanes of State Road 80 between Forey Drive and Collingswood Parkway in Labelle are closed.
