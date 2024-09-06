Mobi-Mats deployed on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
State Road 82 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Harcourt Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and one fatality.
For the owners of Florida Boy Burger Co., defining the Sunshine State has less to do with beaches and Jimmy Buffett and more to do with swamps, walking through the woods, hunting and fishing.
A marine unit is searching waters in Charlotte County after a body was reportedly found.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
“For folks who have disabilities, it’s a blessing,” said the vice mayor of FMB Jim Atterholt, “But for everybody who are who’s walking towards the beach, if you’re pulling your supplies along with you in a little wagon, a cooler, or your tent, it makes it so much easier to get there, and it just makes it easier to walk on that part of the sand.”
Shannon Poast agrees.
“I have a broken fibula right now. I know I’m probably supposed to be in my boot, but I wanted to go to the beach. I noticed there was this really nice new walkway that wasn’t here the last time I visited, and it was so easy to get on the beach,” said Poast.
Shannon noticed something else since her last visit.
“It’s definitely been cleaned up a lot more since the last time we were here,” said Poast.
“We are so far ahead of schedule with respect to the recovery. To see things like this Mobi-Mat come back, it’s just another piece of the puzzle to return to normalcy. And it’s very encouraging to folks who live on Fort Myers Beach,” said Atterholt.
So far, they have added nine new mats at beach access points, but there is so much progress happening all over the island.
“We have a brand new town hall that we’ve purchased that will be renovated. We’ve got, we’ve got street lights going up and down fort myers beach. Both bridges on the north and the south end are being refurbished, once being once brand new ones being refurbished. Then the whole beach itself is going through a $40 million renourishment that will be done by the end of the year, and the beach is just going to be spectacular.”
Public Works says it will continue adding more. They hope to have mats at most of the beach access points.