Mobi-Mats deployed on Fort Myers Beach

A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.

“For folks who have disabilities, it’s a blessing,” said the vice mayor of FMB Jim Atterholt, “But for everybody who are who’s walking towards the beach, if you’re pulling your supplies along with you in a little wagon, a cooler, or your tent, it makes it so much easier to get there, and it just makes it easier to walk on that part of the sand.”

Shannon Poast agrees.

“I have a broken fibula right now. I know I’m probably supposed to be in my boot, but I wanted to go to the beach. I noticed there was this really nice new walkway that wasn’t here the last time I visited, and it was so easy to get on the beach,” said Poast.

Shannon noticed something else since her last visit.

“It’s definitely been cleaned up a lot more since the last time we were here,” said Poast.

“We are so far ahead of schedule with respect to the recovery. To see things like this Mobi-Mat come back, it’s just another piece of the puzzle to return to normalcy. And it’s very encouraging to folks who live on Fort Myers Beach,” said Atterholt.

So far, they have added nine new mats at beach access points, but there is so much progress happening all over the island.

“We have a brand new town hall that we’ve purchased that will be renovated. We’ve got, we’ve got street lights going up and down fort myers beach. Both bridges on the north and the south end are being refurbished, once being once brand new ones being refurbished. Then the whole beach itself is going through a $40 million renourishment that will be done by the end of the year, and the beach is just going to be spectacular.”

Public Works says it will continue adding more. They hope to have mats at most of the beach access points.