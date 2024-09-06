Push for change after deadly crash in Immokalee

WINK News
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
State Road 82 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Harcourt Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and one fatality.
For the owners of Florida Boy Burger Co., defining the Sunshine State has less to do with beaches and Jimmy Buffett and more to do with swamps, walking through the woods, hunting and fishing.
A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after a crash in Immokalee.
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning. It happened on Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.
The people who use Immokalee Road every day want to see change. They said too many people had lost their lives on this road, and on Thursday, a mom lost her life taking her son and his friend to middle school. It’s something no one should have to deal with, and one of the boys is still fighting for his life.
Florida Highway Patrol said the semi-truck ran the red light and hit the driver’s side of the SUV, killing a woman and hospitalizing her son and his friend.
Laura Bolagno witnessed it and knew the driver who was killed.
She was a mom who used this road every day.
“It was traumatizing. My whole day was ruined yesterday. I still can’t stop thinking about it, but I was shaking. I was literally half a mile away. My son goes to Eagle’s Nest, which is right there, and I was freaking out, and after I brought him, I didn’t even want to bring him to daycare. After that, I just sat in the parking lot and cried,” Bolagno said.
She has a son who goes to school with the boys in that car. She told us she is terrified of using that road every day and that this could be anyone.
And she isn’t the only one who feels this way.
Jamie Mcintyre, a mom, who takes her kids to school on Immokalee Road, said, “It seems like every day that we’re driving on this street. People are dying. It’s once a week, and really, I feel like out of all the accidents in Naples, it’s on Immokalee.”
Beth Demos, another mom who takes her kids to school on Immokalee Road, said, “It’s heartbreaking. We’re all scared. As mothers, none of us could sleep last night. We’re all terrified, and like I said, maybe more patrolling, even if they just sit in the median with their lights on, just kind of makes people slow down and makes people more aware. That’s why we’re just trying to bring awareness to how dangerous it is driving in Naples. We shouldn’t be terrified to leave our house every day.”
FHP said the semi-truck driver in this crash is charged with running the light and has a mandatory court date.