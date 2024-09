Speeding through school zones is like playing with fire, which is dangerous and reckless, and you are bound to get burned.

At their last council meeting, the city of Cape Coral approved adding cameras to catch speeders in school zones. If you go 10 miles an hour over the speed limit, you will get a $100 fine.

The use of these cameras was not legally permitted in Florida until Jan. 1.

Cape Coral is ready to catch you without the officer sitting on the street.

The city said that adding speed detection cameras is a necessity to avoid a tragedy.

After a study, the City of Cape Coral found more than one hundred drivers per week were speeding at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in 17 out of the 21 school zones they surveyed.

Back in 2022, we came to Cape Elementary School, saw the speeders and spoke with some concerned parents.

One grandmother told us that she had to stop cars herself at the crosswalks to get her granddaughter to school safely.

We asked her when this became an issue.

“As soon as my granddaughter started kindergarten, and now she’s in 4th grade. It matters to me because it’s the safety of our children, not just my grandchildren but everybody’s children. They are all at risk trying to cross the street,” she said.

If you think you can get away with speeding through school zones now, these cameras will catch you or, more specifically, your license plate.

At this week’s meeting, City Council passed Resolution 214-24, which authorized an agreement with RedSpeed Florida, LLC, to implement the the speed detection camera system.

They’re also assigning staff from the Cape Coral Police Department to review these violations and cite speeders.