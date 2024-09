Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.

The Women of Steel business conference was held Friday in Naples.

The event highlights these women’s great achievements and shows how they can leverage their unique strengths in the future—and none of it comes easily.

Cortenia Hood, CEO and founder of Women of Steel said, “The ultimate goal is to leave the women inspired and empowered to reach their pinnacle, whatever it is that they’re supposed to do, whether they’re an entrepreneur or an executive, that they can reach that goal and that we are here to support.”

The conference brought together these 200 women thought leaders, innovators and change-makers.

“This is not like our mother’s mother’s thing. We don’t have a white paper for how women have done it in the past. We’re learning hand in hand together,” Hood said.

These women hung on to each other’s every word, every story of triumph and tribulation.

Maxeme Tuchman spoke on leading at the next level. She founded Caribu and sold it to Matel.

“I think there is just this collective opportunity for women to not only learn from the people on stage but to learn from each other,” Tuchman said.

Faith Broussardcade, a mental health counselor, captivated the room with her message that you are worthy of taking care of yourself.

“We deserve to give ourselves more than our crumbs,” she said.

In a room of women, a historically ignored group, they were heard, inspired and empowered.

The even also applauded the Women of Steel Impact scholarship recipients.

“It is for women who are in underserved communities and who serve underserved communities,” said Hood.

One of those is funeral home owner June Altidor. In three years, she’s built a business, which includes three funeral homes.

She got into the business at age 18 and didn’t like what she saw.

“I saw the way the family was treated, and I just felt like me being in a position to serve, if I was the owner, or if I owned a funeral home, I would give our community a better service,” Altidor said.

So, she did; she created a place that nurtures these families, making tragedy a celebration.

“I go over and beyond for my families, like whatever the family would want, and if it’s something that I could help them, I assist them the whole way,” Altidor said.

All that good work locally is why June Altidor is a Women of Steel Impact Scholarship recipient.

This is the second annual Women of Steel business conference, bringing leaders in their field together to inspire one another.